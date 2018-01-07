Garo Sarkis Sarkissian Sells 3,000 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. 217,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,322. The firm has a market cap of $798.36, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.63. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. CalAmp had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. equities analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 68,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,911,000 after buying an additional 63,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,114,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 297,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CalAmp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

