Gabelli Weighs in on Weatherford International Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (WFT)

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) – Stock analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weatherford International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Gabelli analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Gabelli currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $5.30 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

Weatherford International ( WFT ) opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,660.00, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

In related news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 271,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Weatherford International by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/gabelli-weighs-in-on-weatherford-international-plcs-fy2020-earnings-wft.html.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.