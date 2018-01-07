Gabelli Weighs in on Weatherford International Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (WFT)

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) – Stock analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weatherford International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Gabelli analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Gabelli currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $5.30 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.
Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.
In related news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 271,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Weatherford International by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter.
Weatherford International Company Profile
