G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.03

Media coverage about G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. G1 Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.1035373052212 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,636. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.10 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Fredric N. Eshelman purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,932,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark A. Velleca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $150,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,406 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,719.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its two clinical-stage candidates are trilaciclib (G1T28) and G1T38, which are potent, selective inhibitors of the validated kinase targets CDK4/6.

