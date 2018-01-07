FY2018 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International Inc Increased by KeyCorp (TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.90.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 1,042.63%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Tempur Sealy International (TPX) opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $3,411.21, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, EVP H Clifford Buster III purchased 18,800 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.03 per share, for a total transaction of $996,964.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,964. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Anderson sold 24,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,181.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,557.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.
About Tempur Sealy International
Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding manufacturer. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. The Company operates in two segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada.
