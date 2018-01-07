FY2018 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International Inc Increased by KeyCorp (TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.90.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 1,042.63%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International (TPX) opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $3,411.21, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, EVP H Clifford Buster III purchased 18,800 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.03 per share, for a total transaction of $996,964.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,964. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Anderson sold 24,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,181.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,557.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/fy2018-eps-estimates-for-tempur-sealy-international-inc-increased-by-keycorp-tpx.html.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding manufacturer. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. The Company operates in two segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.