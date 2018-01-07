Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €59.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €59.00 ($70.24) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($98.81) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup set a €83.00 ($98.81) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €82.00 ($97.62) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.66 ($93.65).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA FRE) opened at €67.06 ($79.83) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($71.62) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($95.24). The stock has a market cap of $37,040.00 and a PE ratio of 21.36.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

