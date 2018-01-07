Franklin Financial Network (FSB) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

News stories about Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Financial Network earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7813970994401 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on FSB. Sandler O’Neill raised Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $41.50) on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE FSB) traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 252,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,374. The company has a market capitalization of $465.86, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Franklin Financial Network has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 23.70%. analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David J. Mcdaniel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $30,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at $478,377.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank (the Bank), a commercial bank, the Company provides a range of banking and related financial services. The Company focuses on the provision of services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals.

