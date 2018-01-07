Franklin Covey (FC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Franklin Covey ( FC ) opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $25.35.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $34,300.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,306.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 963,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Franklin Covey (FC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/franklin-covey-fc-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global company specializing in performance improvement. The Company’s segments are Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education practice and International Licensees. The Direct Offices segment consists of its geographic sales offices that serve the United States and Canada, its international sales offices located in Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia, and its public programs group.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.