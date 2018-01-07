Foot Locker (FL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird currently has a $52.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FL. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $42.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Foot Locker (NYSE FL) traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,089,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,690.00, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $77.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 5,010 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02.

