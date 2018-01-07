Financial Analysis: Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) and Its Rivals

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil Related Services and Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ranger Energy Services to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ranger Energy Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ranger Energy Services Competitors 429 2139 2984 119 2.49

Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 86.49%. As a group, “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services $52.80 million -$5.00 million -12.01 Ranger Energy Services Competitors $1.90 billion -$327.68 million -779.66

Ranger Energy Services’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ranger Energy Services. Ranger Energy Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services -14.29% -14.10% -10.47% Ranger Energy Services Competitors -11.49% -5.07% -3.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of shares of all “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ranger Energy Services competitors beat Ranger Energy Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The Company focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company operates through Well Services and Processing Solutions segment. Well Services segment provides high-spec well service rigs and complementary equipment and services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion, workover and maintenance operations. Processing Solutions segment engages in the rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of MRUs, NGL stabilizer units, NGL storage units and related equipment. The Company also offers full transportation, turn-key mobilization services, installation and ongoing operation services in the field. The Company’s turn-key mobilization services include in-bound transportation and site offloading.

