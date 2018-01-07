Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 172.7% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Vetr cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.17 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 19,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $1,618,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 229,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,073,539.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 4,877 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $406,595.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $15,645,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,357 shares of company stock worth $4,273,910. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at $86.75 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $76.05 and a 52 week high of $88.98. The stock has a market cap of $367,570.00, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.51 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 100.33%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

