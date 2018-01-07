Eurocell (ECEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Eurocell (LON:ECEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 305 ($4.08) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.68) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL) opened at GBX 215 ($2.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.99 and a P/E ratio of 1,075.00. Eurocell has a 12 month low of GBX 170.07 ($2.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 275 ($3.68).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

