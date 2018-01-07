EnSync (ESNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EnSync, Inc. is a technology solutions company. It develops, licenses and manufactures energy management systems solutions. Its energy storage solutions are based upon zinc bromide rechargeable electrical energy storage technology and power electronics systems. The Company also offers systems which form various levels of micro-grids, hybrid vehicle control systems and power quality regulation solutions. In addition, the Company develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications. It serves utility, commercial and industrial building and off-grid markets. EnSync, Inc., formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation, is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of EnSync and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of EnSync in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnSync currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.21.

Shares of EnSync ( NYSEAMERICAN ESNC ) opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. EnSync has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.38, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnSync stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of EnSync Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,700 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned 1.32% of EnSync worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc is engaged in developing, licensing and manufacturing energy management systems solutions serving the commercial and industrial (C&I) building, utility, and off-grid markets. The Company develops and commercializes product and service solutions for the distributed energy generation market, including energy management systems, energy storage systems, applications, and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network.

