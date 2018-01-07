Enova International (ENVA) Shares Up 6.4%

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) shot up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.35. 511,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 230,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.62, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 3.45.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $217.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.27 million. Enova International had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Enova International Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 63% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Enova International news, Director Mark Mcgowan acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,965.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Enova International in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Enova International in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Enova International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enova International in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Enova International by 69.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

