ENI (ENI) PT Set at €17.00 by UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €17.00 ($20.24) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. set a €15.10 ($17.98) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.48) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($17.26) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.40 ($15.95) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.24) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.20 ($18.10).
Shares of ENI (ENI) opened at €14.45 ($17.20) on Friday. ENI has a twelve month low of €12.94 ($15.40) and a twelve month high of €15.92 ($18.95).
