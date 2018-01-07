El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on El Pollo LoCo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.
El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.71 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About El Pollo LoCo
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company’s menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, and a range of Mexican-inspired entrees that it creates from chicken.
