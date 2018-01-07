El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on El Pollo LoCo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo ( LOCO ) traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,786. The firm has a market cap of $419.39, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.30. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.71 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/el-pollo-loco-loco-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company’s menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, and a range of Mexican-inspired entrees that it creates from chicken.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.