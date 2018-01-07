Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on Easterly Government Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 17th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Easterly Government Properties ( DEA ) traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 490,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,018. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.77, a PE ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,040.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth $229,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/easterly-government-properties-dea-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the United States Government agencies. The Company leases its properties to such agencies through the United States General Services Administration (GSA).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.