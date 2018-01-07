E.On (EONGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “
E.On (EONGY) opened at $11.17 on Friday. E.On has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $24,490.00, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.
E.ON SE is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. Its non-strategic operations are reported under Non-Core Business. The Company’s business areas include energy networks, customer solutions, renewables, energy efficiency and distributed energy, technical services and nuclear.
