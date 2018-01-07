Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $47.49 Million Holdings in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 847,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti Networks were worth $47,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 208.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the second quarter worth $408,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 81.7% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 64,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 29,111 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 34.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,616,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,985,000 after buying an additional 413,560 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 37.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti Networks alerts:

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) opened at $74.22 on Friday. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5,771.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the Wireless communications provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UBNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr lowered Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.54 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ubiquiti Networks from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-47-49-million-holdings-in-ubiquiti-networks-inc-ubnt.html.

Ubiquiti Networks Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops performance networking technology for service providers and enterprises. The Company offers a portfolio of networking products and solutions. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.