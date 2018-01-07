Denison Mines (DML) Shares Down 4%

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.78. 912,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 890,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DML. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.85 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $417.77, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.17.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. is a uranium exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties, extraction, processing and selling of uranium. The Company operates in three segments: the Mining segment, the Environmental Services segment, and the Corporate and Other segment.
