Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2017 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2018 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.04.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR ) opened at $95.72 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,985.47, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $300.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,211,000 after buying an additional 183,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,460,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,749,000 after buying an additional 103,634 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,090,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,130,000 after buying an additional 80,709 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 983,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,407,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 401.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 58,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $1,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,683.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,760 shares of company stock worth $6,058,863. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

