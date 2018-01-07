Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $287,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Stock

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,055 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ SPSC) opened at $50.58 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-proven fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management solutions, along with retail performance analytics. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that manages the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and logistics firms orchestrate the sourcing, set up of new vendors and items, and fulfillment of products that customers buy from retailers and suppliers.

