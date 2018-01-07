Cryolife’s (CRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

“We are updating our model and now include 2019 estimates. We reiterate our BUY rating and $25 price target.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Cryolife from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryolife from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cryolife to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryolife has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.63.

Cryolife ( NYSE:CRY ) opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cryolife has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Cryolife will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David C. Gale sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $392,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,240 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cryolife by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,247 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cryolife by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cryolife by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cryolife by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc (CryoLife) is a medical device manufacturer and processor, and is engaged in the distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac surgical procedures. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes medical devices, such as BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, BioFoam Surgical Matrix, On-X Life Technologies Holdings, Inc valves and surgical products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy product line, PerClot and PhotoFix.

