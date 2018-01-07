Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Hold Rating for PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PNC. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.08.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE PNC) traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.78. 2,077,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68,886.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $113.66 and a one year high of $147.28.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 9.29%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total value of $429,432.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,104.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider E William Parsley III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,467,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,523 shares of company stock worth $15,392,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 853,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,550,000 after buying an additional 130,280 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1,365.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,491,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,109,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

