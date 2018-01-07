Credit Suisse Group Lowers Rentokil Initial (RTO) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 340 ($4.55) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 320 ($4.28).
RTO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 211 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 235 ($3.14) to GBX 290 ($3.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 300 ($4.01) to GBX 348 ($4.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 335 ($4.48) price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 400 ($5.35) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 299.29 ($4.00).
Shares of Rentokil Initial (RTO) opened at GBX 310.90 ($4.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,710.00 and a P/E ratio of 840.27. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 216.68 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 338.80 ($4.53).
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc is a commercial pest control company. The Company is engaged in the provision of route-based services, which protect people and enhance lives. The Company’s segments include Europe, UK & Rest of World, Asia, North America, Pacific, and Central and regional. The Company’s business categories include Pest Control, Hygiene, Workwear and Other.
