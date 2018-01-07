Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Pagegroup (PAGE) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 430 ($5.75) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 500 ($6.69).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 487 ($6.51) price target on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 430 ($5.75) to GBX 490 ($6.55) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pagegroup to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.75) to GBX 380 ($5.08) in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 475.77 ($6.36).

Shares of Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) opened at GBX 463.60 ($6.20) on Wednesday. Pagegroup has a 1 year low of GBX 391.60 ($5.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 527 ($7.05). The firm has a market cap of $1,520.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,854.40.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive.

