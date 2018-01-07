Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2301 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN CRF) opened at $15.76 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $16.98.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (CRF)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/cornerstone-total-return-fund-inc-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-23-crf.html.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation with current income as a secondary objective. The Fund invests in various sectors, such as closed-end funds, information technology, financials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, telecommunication services, utilities, real estate, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.