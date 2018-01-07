Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC Buys 551 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 261.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) opened at $127.62 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.12 and a 52 week high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $109,637.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 551.29% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.39.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

