Core-Mark (CORE) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Core-Mark in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Core-Mark in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Core-Mark in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of Core-Mark (CORE) traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,646. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,120.00, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered services to over 43,000 customer locations across the United States and Canada through 30 distribution centers.

