Contrasting Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) and Its Competitors

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) is one of 287 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Minerva Neurosciences to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences’ peers have a beta of 5.82, meaning that their average stock price is 482% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Minerva Neurosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Competitors 925 3356 11865 238 2.70

Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 41.66%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences N/A -$31.04 million -5.36 Minerva Neurosciences Competitors $290.27 million $35.99 million 61.68

Minerva Neurosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Neurosciences. Minerva Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -37.31% -27.90% Minerva Neurosciences Competitors -5,441.68% -162.70% -35.92%

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s product portfolio and indications include MIN-101 for the treatment of schizophrenia; MIN-202, for the treatment of insomnia disorder and major depressive disorder (MDD); MIN-117, for the treatment of MDD, and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. MIN-101 is a compound that blocks serotonin receptors and sigma receptors, two receptors in the brain that are involved in the regulation of mood, cognition, sleep and anxiety. MIN-117 is meant to block a specific subtype of serotonin receptor called 5-hydroxytryptamine type 1A (5-HT1A). MIN-202 is a selective orexin 2 receptor antagonist. MIN-301 is a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 (NRG-1b1) protein, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

