Contrasting Edap Tms (EDAP) and Derma Sciences (DSCI)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ: EDAP) and Derma Sciences (NASDAQ:DSCI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Edap Tms and Derma Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Derma Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Edap Tms presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.97%. Given Edap Tms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Derma Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Derma Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Derma Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edap Tms and Derma Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $39.28 million 2.06 $4.25 million ($0.08) -34.87 Derma Sciences N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -22.58

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than Derma Sciences. Edap Tms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Derma Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Derma Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -5.36% 7.85% 4.24% Derma Sciences -20.97% -17.10% -12.43%

Summary

Edap Tms beats Derma Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) is a holding company engaged in developing and marketing the Ablatherm and Focal One devices. The Company operates two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) (including lithotripsy activities). The Company is developing HIFU technology for the treatment of certain other types of tumors. The Company also produces and commercializes medical equipment for treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL) and distributes other types of urology devices in certain countries. The HIFU division is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of medical devices based on HIFU technology for the invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. The UDS division is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing and servicing of medical devices for the invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, urinary stones, and other clinical indications.

Derma Sciences Company Profile

Derma Sciences, Inc. (Derma Sciences) is a medical device company. The Company operates through two segments: advanced wound care and traditional wound care products. Advanced wound care products principally consist of both novel and otherwise differentiated dressings, devices and skin substitutes designed to promote wound healing and/or prevent infection. The Company’s advanced wound care product line consists of MEDIHONEY, TCC-EZ, AMNIOEXCEL and AMNIOMATRIX, XTRASORB and BIOGUARD. Traditional wound care products principally consist of commodity related dressings, ointments, gauze bandages, adhesive bandages, wound closure strips, catheter fasteners and skin care products. The Company’s traditional wound care product line includes branded gauze sponges and bandages, non-adherent impregnated dressings, retention devices, paste bandages and other compression devices for the medical markets.

