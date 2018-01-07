Constellation Brands (STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 21.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY18 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS.

Constellation Brands (STZ) traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,907,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,000. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $146.40 and a 1-year high of $229.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $43,040.00, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.08.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $169.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.55.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Mullin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total value of $10,472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,585. Company insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

