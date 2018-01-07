CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) versus Hallador Energy (HNRG) Financial Survey

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of CONSOL Coal Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.7% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CONSOL Coal Resources and Hallador Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Coal Resources 0 2 5 0 2.71 Hallador Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

CONSOL Coal Resources currently has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.25%. Hallador Energy has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.15%. Given Hallador Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than CONSOL Coal Resources.

Profitability

This table compares CONSOL Coal Resources and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources 9.94% 21.14% 6.62% Hallador Energy 2.88% 10.92% 4.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONSOL Coal Resources and Hallador Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources $281.12 million 1.55 $25.85 million $1.38 11.59 Hallador Energy $281.45 million 0.75 $12.51 million $0.26 27.08

CONSOL Coal Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hallador Energy. CONSOL Coal Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hallador Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CONSOL Coal Resources has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CONSOL Coal Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Hallador Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CONSOL Coal Resources pays out 148.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hallador Energy pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources beats Hallador Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

Consol Coal Resources LP, formerly CNX Coal Resources LP, is a producer of high-British thermal units (Btu) thermal coal. It is engaged in the management and development of coal operations of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CONSOL Energy) in Pennsylvania. It holds interest in, and operational control over, CONSOL Energy’s Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal that is sold primarily to electric utilities in the eastern United States. The Pennsylvania Mining Complex includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine and the Harvey Mine. It mines its reserves from the Pittsburgh Number eight Coal Seam, which is a contiguous formation of uniform, Btu thermal coal. Its Bailey Mine is located in Enon, Pennsylvania. Its Enlow Fork Mine is located directly north of the Bailey Mine. Its Harvey Mine is located directly east of the Bailey and Enlow Fork Mines.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company is an oil and gas exploration company focused on developing coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The Company, through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, is engaged in coal mining in the state of Indiana serving the electric power generation industry. Its projects include Carlisle Mine, Ace in the Hole Mine, Oaktown 1 Mine, Oaktown 2 Mine and Bulldog Mine. It develops over 10 million tons of coal annually and has customers in the mid-west and southeastern United States. It has over 40.6 million tons of the Indiana coal V seam. It also has over 69.3 million controlled tons in both Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois. Its Carlisle underground coal mine is located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana in Sullivan County. The Ace mine is located approximately 40 miles northeast of the Carlisle Mine. Its Bulldog Mine controls over 35.8 million tons of coal reserves.

