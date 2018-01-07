Comparing Lionbridge Technologies (LIOX) and Cardtronics (CATM)

Lionbridge Technologies (NASDAQ: LIOX) and Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lionbridge Technologies and Cardtronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionbridge Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cardtronics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Lionbridge Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of Infinity. Cardtronics has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.12%. Given Lionbridge Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lionbridge Technologies is more favorable than Cardtronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lionbridge Technologies and Cardtronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lionbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.16 N/A Cardtronics $1.27 billion 0.73 $87.99 million ($2.99) -6.73

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than Lionbridge Technologies. Cardtronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lionbridge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lionbridge Technologies and Cardtronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionbridge Technologies 1.97% 12.05% 3.60% Cardtronics -9.37% 29.32% 7.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Lionbridge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Lionbridge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cardtronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lionbridge Technologies beats Cardtronics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lionbridge Technologies

Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. is a United States-based company, which provides translation, online marketing, global content management and application testing solutions. The Company enables more than 800 brands to manage international market share and engage their customers in local markets across the world. It offers various solutions, such as Language Translation Services, Global Marketing Services, Website Translation and Localization, Engineering, Technical Publications and Training, Testing Services and Translation Technology. Its portfolio of language translation services includes Website Translation, Software Localization, Real-Time Translation for Chat and Forums, and Interpreter Services. Its Data Management Services allow companies to manage unprocessed data from multiple languages. Its Crowd translation of user-generated content (blogs, messages, surveys, reviews) allows clients to repurpose pieces of consumer advocacy for a new target language.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc, formerly Cardtronics, Inc., provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMS) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The Company’s operations consists of its North America, Europe, and Corporate & Other segments. Its ATM operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico are included in its North America segment. Its ATM operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Spain and i-design are included in its Europe segment. Its transaction processing operations, which service its North American and European operations, along with external customers, and the Company’s corporate general and administrative functions comprise the Corporate & Other segment. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services to approximately 203,000 ATMs throughout the United States (including the United States territory of Puerto Rico), the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Spain, Canada and Mexico.

