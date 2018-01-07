Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is Egerton Capital UK LLP’s Largest Position

Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,666,488 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135,142 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 8.1% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $910,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 116.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 51.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 43.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 271,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 82,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 711,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 3,937 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $159,920.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,726.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 5,630 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $224,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,676.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,402 shares of company stock worth $22,961,401. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) opened at $41.04 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $191,811.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, October 16th. OTR Global cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

