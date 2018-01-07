Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ CHRS) traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. 1,157,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,855. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $715.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.89. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $28.60.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). Coherus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 582.31% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. equities research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 497.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,524,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 594,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 31,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 124,910 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a late-stage clinical biologics platform company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing biosimilar products. The Company’s business is organized around therapeutic franchises, including Oncology biosimilar candidates pegfilgrastim (Neulasta) and bevacizumab (Avastin); Immunology (Anti-TNF) biosimilar candidates etanercept (Enbrel) and adalimumab (Humira); Ophthalmology biosimilar candidate ranibizumab (Lucentis), and Multiple sclerosis small molecule therapeutic candidate, CHS-131.

