Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Media coverage about Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coherus Biosciences earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4634361611061 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences ( NASDAQ CHRS ) opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $715.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.89.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). Coherus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 582.31% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a late-stage clinical biologics platform company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing biosimilar products. The Company’s business is organized around therapeutic franchises, including Oncology biosimilar candidates pegfilgrastim (Neulasta) and bevacizumab (Avastin); Immunology (Anti-TNF) biosimilar candidates etanercept (Enbrel) and adalimumab (Humira); Ophthalmology biosimilar candidate ranibizumab (Lucentis), and Multiple sclerosis small molecule therapeutic candidate, CHS-131.

