Cleveland-Cliffs’ (CLF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. FBR & Co set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) opened at $8.13 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $2,410.00, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The mining company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,963,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,190,000 after buying an additional 6,321,205 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6,863.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 2,783,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,297,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 1,056,056 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,977,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after buying an additional 717,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,720,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 653,261 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, formerly Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, is a mining and natural resources company. The Company is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company’s segments include U.S. Iron Ore and Asia Pacific Iron Ore.

