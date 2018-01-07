Citigroup Initiates Coverage on HMS (HMSY)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HMSY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HMS in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HMS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of HMS (HMSY) traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.38. 469,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,461.38, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. HMS has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. HMS had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. analysts forecast that HMS will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

HMS announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at about $3,487,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of HMS by 33.5% in the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 80,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,522,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 151,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HMS by 50.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 527,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 177,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/citigroup-initiates-coverage-on-hms-hmsy.html.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.