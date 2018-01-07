Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. WBB Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,486. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $414.75, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.73.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 1,088.58%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Celldex Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 89,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug Rintega (also referred to as rindopepimut and CDX-110) is a therapeutic vaccine, which is meant for the treatment of glioblastoma patients.

