Celgene (CELG) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $147.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Celgene from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Celgene from $163.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Celgene from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Celgene (CELG) traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.99. 10,590,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,000. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. Celgene has a 1-year low of $94.55 and a 1-year high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Celgene had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 63.80%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Celgene will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 60,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 46,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 91,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 216.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 900,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,246,000 after acquiring an additional 615,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

