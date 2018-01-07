Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Receives “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks currently has a $26.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRZO. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,029,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,571. The company has a market cap of $1,984.24, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.18. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.97 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 58.37% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $148,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,712.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

