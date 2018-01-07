Capita (CPI) Price Target Cut to GBX 455

Capita (LON:CPI) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 550 ($7.35) to GBX 455 ($6.08) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPI. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 640 ($8.56) to GBX 580 ($7.76) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.55) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.15) price objective (down previously from GBX 640 ($8.56)) on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.03) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 466 ($6.23) to GBX 600 ($8.02) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capita currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 542.85 ($7.26).

Shares of Capita (LON:CPI) opened at GBX 423.40 ($5.66) on Wednesday. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 387.50 ($5.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 721 ($9.64). The stock has a market cap of $2,830.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42,340.00.

In related news, insider Ian Powell purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,720 ($26,367.16). Also, insider Matthew Lester purchased 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,578.60 ($66,290.41). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,200 shares of company stock worth $6,982,484.

About Capita

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.

