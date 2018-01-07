Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Gem Diamonds (GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.27) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s previous close.

GEMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FinnCap restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 85 ($1.14) to GBX 71 ($0.95) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.20) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.76) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 106.63 ($1.43).

Gem Diamonds (LON GEMD) opened at GBX 76.50 ($1.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.25. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.75 ($1.67).

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited is a United Kingdom-based diamond producer, which is engaged in the exploration and development of diamond mines. The Company operates diamond mining operations in Lesotho and Botswana. The Company’s geographical segments include Lesotho, which is involved in diamond mining activities; Botswana, which is engaged in diamond mining activities; Belgium, which is involved in the sales, marketing and manufacturing of diamonds, and British Virgin Islands (BVI), Republic of South Africa (RSA) and the United Kingdom, which provides technical and administrative services.

