California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4 Million Holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter worth $222,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 652.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) opened at $209.50 on Friday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $180.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,480.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited is an insurance group that offers capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia and other international locations. The Company’s segments include Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities.

