California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 11,248 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 67,151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 38,380 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2,422.76, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $37.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Geldner sold 2,250 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $55,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is an owner and operator of outlet centers in the United States and Canada. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers.

