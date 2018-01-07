Cabot (CBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.29

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.29 and last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 149100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.85.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,895.39, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.30 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $1,846,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,144,000 after purchasing an additional 103,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cabot by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,598,000 after buying an additional 84,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated.

