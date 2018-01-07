Bunzl (BNZL) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 2,400 ($32.09) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,290 ($30.62).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,590 ($34.63) to GBX 2,540 ($33.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,505 ($33.49) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Shore Capital upgraded Bunzl to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Group downgraded Bunzl to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.74) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bunzl in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,250 ($30.08) price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,341.40 ($31.31).

Bunzl (LON BNZL) opened at GBX 2,063 ($27.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,930.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,398.84. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,009 ($26.86) and a one year high of GBX 2,472 ($33.05).

In related news, insider Charles Paul Budge sold 16,400 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,301 ($30.77), for a total transaction of £377,364 ($504,564.78). Also, insider Frank van Zanten purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,135 ($28.55) per share, with a total value of £192,150 ($256,919.37).

About Bunzl

