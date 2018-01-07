Brokers Set Expectations for MidSouth Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (MSL)

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) – Analysts at FIG Partners decreased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MidSouth Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now forecasts that the bank will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09).

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.32 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.43%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MidSouth Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.65, a PE ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MidSouth Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. MidSouth Bancorp’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

In other news, Director C R. Cloutier sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $90,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,820.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C R. Cloutier sold 8,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $111,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,364 shares of company stock valued at $507,019. 19.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSL. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, MidSouth Bank, N.A. The Company is operating principally in the community banking business by providing banking services to commercial and retail customers through the Bank. The Bank is community oriented and focuses primarily on offering commercial and consumer loan and deposit services to individuals and small to middle market businesses in Louisiana, and central and east Texas.

