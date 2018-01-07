Brokers Offer Predictions for CBS Corporation’s FY2017 Earnings (CBS)

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2017 earnings estimates for CBS in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Janedis now anticipates that the media conglomerate will earn $4.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.42. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for CBS’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 price target on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CBS in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CBS in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

CBS ( NYSE CBS ) opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. CBS has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $23,040.00, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. CBS had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 58.49%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. CBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBS. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in CBS by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,440,353 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,540,000 after purchasing an additional 603,157 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC lifted its holdings in CBS by 43.0% during the third quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,624,900 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,700 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in CBS by 136.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 579,591 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 334,076 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CBS by 27.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 734,531 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after purchasing an additional 159,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in CBS by 106.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 223,437 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce S. Gordon sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $282,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $8,643,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,182,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,144,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,279 shares of company stock worth $14,437,978. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

About CBS

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

