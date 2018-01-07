Brokerages Expect Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) will announce $21.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.64 million and the highest is $22.15 million. Lakeland Industries reported sales of $20.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will report full year sales of $21.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.98 million to $94.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $98.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $98.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Industries.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE ) traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. 52,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,270. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of -0.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 4,456.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc (Lakeland) manufactures and sells a line of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. The Company’s product categories include limited use/disposable protective clothing; high-end chemical protective suits; firefighting, flame resistant personal protective equipment (FR PPE) and heat protective apparel; reusable woven garments; high visibility clothing, and glove and sleeves.

